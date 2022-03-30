YAKIMA — The Sunnyside High School boys’ soccer team ran through the West Valley Rams, winning in a 4-0 blowout on Friday, March 25.
Individual goals were made by David Ochoa, Sebastian Magana, Kevin Hernandez and Oscar Gurrola-Ayala.
Head coach David Guevara sees the potential in his team and took this match as an example to show exactly that. “The game was an opportunity for us to become the aggressor and remind our players regardless of who we face, it’s an opportunity for us to grow as a team.”
This game keeps the Grizzly soccer team in first place in their 4A division with a 5-1 overall record at the time of the win.
Guevara gives an insight into how he has been coaching his team this year and how he has kept this record thus far. “Our program is based on all coaches giving input to identify pros and cons in a game,” said Guevara, who explains it’s a team effort by everyone when competing. “We all identify areas of growth, and we then do our best to implement changes in the game. We as a program from players to coaches all buy into what is best for us.”
The Sunnyside varsity team faces off against the Davis High School Pirates on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m.
