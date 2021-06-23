One basketball season does not make a career.
The sporting term, ‘legacy’ is typically referred to a body of work over a period of time that can be used to quantify the on-court accomplishments of players from any generation.
There will not be much to debate after Sunnyside High School senior Daniel Singleterry splashed down a couple of three-pointers and became the eighth player in Grizzly history to reach the 1,000-point club against West Valley, Tuesday night.
“Daniel has been a varsity player for four years for me and one of the nicest, hardest working and humble kids I’ve ever coached. He’s just a wonderful young man, a good student and his teammates love him,” SHS Boys’ Varsity Head Coach Bruce Siebol expressed.
His dedicated approach to practice and the work ethic established both on the court and in the classroom, complimented his love for the game, coach described.
“It’s just a great blessing to be able to accomplish something like this, in a year like this, when you’re not knowing if you’re going to have a season or not.” Singleterry acknowledged.
As a freshman on the squad with two seniors who joined the distinguished scoring club, Singleterry was motivated by the upperclassmen to make his mark on the program and inspire younger ballers.
While growing up as a Los Angeles Lakers fan, he played with older teammates who were committed to getting better. Singleterry was influenced by their dedication and developed his own work ethic.
His favorite NBA player to watch was Kobe Bryant, who’s all-around self-improvement methods have become legendary. Over the years, he continued to refine his individual approach: making himself mentally and physically stronger.
“I feel like basketball is one of the most competitive sports. I love being prepared. I love competing. It’s just something that drives me about the sport that makes you love it.”
The team captain met his senior year head on with the mindset of what he could control and focused his efforts on remote learning and being ready to play if the opportunity presented itself.
COVID-19 and the extended offseason taught him a lot about being accountable for his actions.
“Just taking a step back and looking at the situation in a different way, taking the lesson out of it. The lesson: of you can’t take anything for granted. Because in a blink of an eye, it can be taken away from you,” Singleterry reflected.
Siebol believes Singleterry’s workman like attitude in getting better has set an impressionable example for future Grizzlies.
“During the pandemic, Danny was going to every place he could find to shoot baskets. He just loves to play. He just wants to game,” coach shared. “He played for the right reasons.”
Every day in practice and throughout Singleterry’s four-year high school career, the enjoyment for the game has been clearly evident, Siebol described.
“It’s real humbling for me because knowing that I’m leaving, and the young guys can use what they’ve seen from me as motivation and be even better. So, that’s my message to them: go out and be better. Get better every year,” Singleterry voiced.
In addition to his on-court achievements, Singleterry joined 50 Class of 2021 seniors in receiving highest academic honors for grade-point-average excellence.
He will attend Columbia Basin College to study health sciences in the fall and plans to one day become a chiropractor. In the meantime, he will work at making the CBC Hawk’s men’s basketball team.
“Graduating high school hasn’t really hit me yet, Singleterry said. With this year, you’ve just got to take what you can get.”
