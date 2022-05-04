Grizzlies defeat Chiefs during Senior Night

Soccer senior night took place at the Sunnyside Athletic Memorial Complex on Friday, April 29 for the nine seniors across all the Grizzlies soccer teams for their varsity game against the Moses Lake Chiefs.
Each player had their family in attendance to celebrate their time being a student-athlete.
The first to be honored was Miguel Angel Garcia, who the crowd and team embraced with shirts and memorabilia paying tribute to Garcia for his time on the Sunnyside Grizzlies soccer team.
The program also paid its respects to seniors that include Omar Ibarra, Jose Rosas, Emiliano Rodriguez, Jovany Macias, Santos Espinoza, Carlos Duarte, Rafael Madrigal, and Gerardo Ochoa.
After the seniors were celebrated, the game started with a bang as Sunnyside went up in the first half scoring two goals.
Moses Lake then took opportunities into their own hands to score three goals in eight minutes. David Guevara, head coach for the Grizzlies, says the Chiefs capitalized on their mistakes and errors in a barrage of opportunities.
Sunnyside was not done there as they made adjustments after their rough streak.
They were able to tie the game, 3-3 in the third quarter before winning the game in the fourth with a score of 4-3 against the Moses Lake Chiefs.
Sunnyside will be playing the Wenatchee High Panthers next at the Apple Bowl in an away game at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
