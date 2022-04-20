Grizzlies defeat Ike in double OT

The Grizzlies soccer team took the field at seven o’clock at the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex to compete against the Eisenhower Cadets for the second time this season on Friday, April 15.
Even though the Grizzlies won the match 2-1, the game was a “tough Big 9 battle” according to head coach David Guevara.
Each team scored a goal during the match going neck and neck throughout each portion of the game before reaching the time limit.
The game eventually went into overtime with both teams at a continued stalemate towards the end of the time limit.
This prompted a second overtime period.
If no goals were made, Sunnyside and Eisenhower would have had to do a shootout but as the clock ran down, so did Eisenhower’s defense as Jefferson Vilacapoma hit a header into the goal post to take the win and stop the Cadets in their tracks.
Guevara says the soccer team is ready to prepare for their next opponent by working on “…finishing at the goal, defensive decisions, and vision down the field.”
Getting ready for their next opponent also includes lineup changes that are to be made for their match against the Eastmont Wildcats for an away game at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22.
