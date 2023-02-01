MOSES LAKE— The Sunnyside Grizzly boys’ swim team headed to Moses Lake on Thursday, Jan. 26 to compete in the Big 9 Championship, the Grizzlies managed to score two points throughout the different races.

“Everyone has made huge improvements this year. I’m very excited to see them continue to get better this week and next season,” said Coach Jeffery White.

