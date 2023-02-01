MOSES LAKE— The Sunnyside Grizzly boys’ swim team headed to Moses Lake on Thursday, Jan. 26 to compete in the Big 9 Championship, the Grizzlies managed to score two points throughout the different races.
“Everyone has made huge improvements this year. I’m very excited to see them continue to get better this week and next season,” said Coach Jeffery White.
The swimmers were able to achieve their best times during this meet with the Grizzlies gaining two points through the 200 meter, Ian Anderson was able to take seventh place during the 200 meters with a time of 2:53.25, he set a personal record by eight seconds.
“For the district championship this week in Moses Lake, we have some event restrictions that will make it impossible for everyone to swim their usual 2 events and 2 relays. The first restriction is that outside of automatic qualifiers (we have none),” said Coach White.
Stats for the swimmers are Elijah Wise in the 100 fly with a time of 1:25.95, a personal record by 5.5 seconds, Tyler Gill in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:33.28, a personal record by 7 seconds, Emmanuel Soriano in the 100 free with a time of 1:21.68, a personal record of 2.5 seconds, Alexzander Osorio in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:43.96, a personal record of 3.5 seconds and the biggest improvement of the night was Isaac Jimenez in the 100 free with a time of 1:26.57, a personal record of nearly 16 seconds.
The Grizzly will head to Moses Lake again on Thursday, Feb. 2, this meet will determine whether the swimmers will compete in the final day of the championships.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
