YAKIMA — The Sunnyside High School softball team attended a playoff game against the West Valley Rams on Tuesday, May 17.
This is the third time the Grizzlies face off against the Rams this month with the previous two times ending in a loss for Sunnyside.
Although they looked to redeem themselves from their previous doubleheader loss against West Valley, they couldn’t secure the win as they were taken down in an 11-1 bout to the Rams.
This effectively ends their season with a 9-12 record with three league wins under their belt.
