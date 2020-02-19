YAKIMA — Prior to tip-off, SHS juniors Ethan Copeland and Daniel Singleterry were called upon by coach Bruce Siebol to take charge of preparing the team for their final regular season game against Eisenhower.
Whatever they said to inspire their teammates, it worked as the Grizzlies defeated the Cadets in overtime, 65-62.
Both leaders agreed they have embraced the opportunity to further expand their leadership roles which Siebol placed on their shoulders at winter break. Beginning Friday, Dec. 27, and over the course of those 12 games, the team has gone 5-7 with four losses by 5 points or less. The young squad has been on an upswing over the second half of the season.
“Coach said it would help us throughout this postseason and next season. So, we got the team together and talked about what we needed. We just felt unified going into the game and it helped us,” Copeland stated.
The one-two punch of Copeland and Singleterry on both ends of the court has contributed in building a strong work ethic.
Sunnyside (5-7 Big 9, 7-13 overall) finished 5th in league will travel to take on No. 4 seed Davis (6-6, 10-10) in the CBBN Play-In on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. The home team has won each of the two regular season matchups. The Grizzlies won the first meeting 73-64, Friday, Jan. 10, while the Pirates won 89-86, Saturday, Feb. 1.
“We’re thankful for the success we’ve had and are focused on what we have next, what’s in front of us and that’s our Tuesday night game,” Singleterry said.
“Our young guys are stepping up like Brent hit some big shots there at the end. All the guys, Devin and Logan are playing big minutes and hitting big shots, playing good defense. That’s big for us! They’re just going to continue to mature and to play hard,” Copeland conveyed.
The leadership tandem of Copeland’s 25 points with 5 in OT and Singleterry’s 18, enthused the Grizzlies’ offense. Freshman Brent Maldonado contributed 9 with 4 in the extra period, sophomores Logan Rodriguez netted 7 and Devin Escamilla added 5.
“We’ve just appreciated the trust coach Siebol has had in us and utilized it by communicating to our teammates this is what we have to get done,”
