The Sunnyside Grizzlies soccer team faced off against the Eisenhower Cadets in their first district playoff match this year at the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex on Thursday, May 12.
The Grizzlies head coach David Guevara says that last Thursday’s game was “…a battle of two teams trying to keep their seasons going.”
Sunnyside was able to take the match and prolong their season by knocking Eisenhower out of playoff contention by winning the game 3-2.
The Grizzlies went on to play the Eastmont Wildcats in a chance to be placed at the No. 12 seed for the state playoffs.
The game was a test of student athleticism as both teams went head-to-head in a loser-out competition that was hosted at the Eastmont High School on Saturday, May 14.
After going back and forth with goals and opportunities taken, the game ended 3-2 with the Eastmont Wildcats winning the game against the Grizzlies.
This game ends the soccer season for Sunnyside and puts the Grizzlies at 3rd in their Columbia Basin Big-Nine 4A league with an overall record of 11-8 for the 2021-2022 season.
Sunnyside soccer players gave it their all for their last game as head coach Guevara explains, “The boys played their hearts out and left it all on the field. The young men have grown tremendously this season and will continue to get better for our next season. We are done for this season and are grateful for the seniors and their dedication to our program. They will be missed.”
