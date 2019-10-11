RICHLAND - Cold weather was not a factor for both offenses as the Falcons held off the visiting Grizzlies, 70-42 Friday, Oct. 11 at Fran Rish Stadium.
Sunnyside (2-0 Big 9, 4-2 overall) brought their quick strike passing attack, guided by sophomore quarterback Logan Rodriguez, and featuring senior wide receivers Mike Rivera and Jonathan Sanchez.
The nonconference game exploded in the first half as a total of 10 touchdowns were scored by halftime and Hanford (2-3 Mid Columbia, 3-3 overall) led 42-28.
In the third quarter, the Falcons added another three touchdown explosion as their defense held the Grizzlies in check with only one touchdown and were comfortably in front 63-35 entering the final 12 minutes.
Both teams added touchdowns to cool down and complete the final quarter of play.
The Grizzlies will host conference leading Eastmont High School on senior night, Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Clem Senn Field.
