DOUBLE TEAM ACTION
DOUBLE TEAM ACTION — Sunnyside freshmen Alexxus Ramos and Jessica Soberanes-Marin double team their defender to steal the ball away.

 Danny Sandoval

SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzly girls’ soccer team (4a Big 9 0-1 and 2-1) played a non-conference game against the Kennewick Lions Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Clem Senn Field.

The Grizzlies fought for field control, but Kennewick played with strong offensive and defensive pressure.

“Our energy and our passing just wasn’t where we usually are at,” Coach Morgan Green acknowledged. “We weren’t able to find that energy as a team - that passing and connecting all over the field.”

Grizzly sophomore mid-fielder/forward Marisol Farias had one goal and senior goalkeeper Natalia Naranjo had eight blocks in the first half.

Tuesday night, the girls are on the road to Yakima’s Davis.

Scores will be posted online.

Saturday, Sept. 28, the Grizzlies are at home facing Eastmont at 1 p.m.

Danny Sandoval can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 120 or email DSandoval@SunnysideSun.com

