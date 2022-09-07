Grizzlies fall to Prosser in first game

The Sunnyside Grizzlies football team had a strong start but ultimately fell in their opening game to the season against the Prosser Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 2 with a score of 20-12.
“We are extremely competitive as a program so losing doesn't sit well with anyone,” Coach Marshall Lobbestael stated.
The Grizzlies started off strong with a touchdown by Noah McNair within the first five minutes of the game and a second touchdown by Cody Diddens during the first three minutes of the second quarter.
McNair had a total of 10 catches and one interception with Diddens having a total of 7 catches and quarterback Brent Maldonado throwing for a total of 257 yards.
A shift to the score was seen during the second quarter with Prosser scoring two touchdowns and field goals by the end of the second quarter with a third touchdown being scored during the third quarter.
The last quarter was full of turnovers and close calls with a fourth touchdown for Prosser being recalled due to a penalty that cost Prosser 5 yards.
“There is an improvement to be made and we are focused on improving this week,” Lobbestael stated.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies next games will be against the Post falls Trojans this Friday in Post Falls, Idaho with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
