Grizzlies fall to Prosser in first game

Sunnyside Grizzlies attempt to recover the ball from the Prosser Mustangs during their game, Sept. 2.

The Sunnyside Grizzlies football team had a strong start but ultimately fell in their opening game to the season against the Prosser Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 2 with a score of 20-12.

“We are extremely competitive as a program so losing doesn't sit well with anyone,” Coach Marshall Lobbestael stated.

