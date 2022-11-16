PASCO — The Sunnyside Grizzlies finished their post season football games with a game against the Chiawana Riverhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Grizzlies saw a loss at a score of 49-20.
The Grizzlies were able to score seven points during the first quarter, six during the third and seven during the fourth with the Riverhawks gaining seven during the first quarter, thirty-five during the second and seven during the third.
Touchdowns for the Grizzlies came Eli Fernandez who received eight for 82 yards with one touchdown, Jade Sanchez who received four for 84 yards and had one touchdown and Noah McNair who receive two for 70 yards and had one touchdown. Quarterback Brent Maldonado completed 21 passes for a total of 312 yards.
The Grizzlies were able to gain an initial lead during the first quarter with a touchdown by Sanchez after a 26 yard pass and an extra point by Ethan Avalos. The lead wasn’t held for long though with Chiawana gaining a touchdown after they had recovered the ball from a fumble near the end of the quarter. The quarter ended at a score of 7-7.
The second quarter saw the grizzlies fall behind in points. Chiawana was able to finish the quarter 35 points ahead at a score of 42-7.
The third quarter was able to see a second touchdown by the grizzlies with McNair receiving a 40 yard pass though the grizzlies did fail in their two point conversion attempt. After a touchdown from the Riverhawks the quarter was over at a score of 48-13.
The game saw one final touchdown during the final minutes of the fourth quarter by McNair with Avalos getting the extra point ending the game at a score of 49-20.
