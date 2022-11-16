PASCO — The Sunnyside Grizzlies finished their post season football games with a game against the Chiawana Riverhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Grizzlies saw a loss at a score of 49-20.

The Grizzlies were able to score seven points during the first quarter, six during the third and seven during the fourth with the Riverhawks gaining seven during the first quarter, thirty-five during the second and seven during the third.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.