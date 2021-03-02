By the end of last season, the Grizzlies’ girl volleyball team had established themselves as a competitive and capable squad, ready to upset any team who were not prepared to bring their best against Sunnyside’s athletic grit.
The team’s sound core has developed a strength of sporting knowledge this year to match their on-court physical skills, along with a consistent and practicing essence of ‘ohana,’ a Hawaiian term for family, according to SHS Girls Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Erin Koerner.
There has been an extremely high level of creativity for drawing up an ongoing game plan, which featured an outside-the-box approach to challenge her team’s restricted training routine online or in-person.
They discovered the extreme winter sport of outdoor turkey bowling on the tennis courts and glow sticks were worn around her athlete’s necks when stadium lights at Clem Senn Field turned off.
“We did a lot of team building exercises because we were in pods and couldn’t cross, so we were still competing, and I think that’s what helped us; because we’re ready. They have a lot of gratitude feelings for being on the court now,” the second-year coach stated.
During the team’s almost three-hour Thursday evening practice, all ten athletes appeared focused on implementing complex rotation plays and performing solid ball control techniques while preparing for their first away match of the season against Selah, played on Tuesday, March 2.
“Coming around the corner, we kept telling them regardless, you have put in the effort and we’re going to celebrate you however we can,” Koerner commended.
Senior Kaycee Hazard takes over as middle hitter and will be in the center of all the action as the 5’9” player is the focal point of the Grizzly attack this season. The veteran player understands her leadership role and accompanying responsibilities to be successful, combined with the confident mentality of guiding home the winning point.
“It definitely takes a good mindset. You need your teammates there to pick you up – just keep going, you strive for them,” Hazard conveyed.
The hard-hitting player is also accountable for the defensive reaction to the ball on the other side of the court and to efficiently communicate player’s positioning to receive the ball.
She’s ready for the long-awaited season challenge and recognized the distinguished achievement to lead the talented group of players. “It’s a big responsibility,” Hazard acknowledged.
Sophomore Jansyn Carrizales will be the starting setter and is the main contributor to the offense. Her primary duty is to consistently set the ball perfectly for Hazard and the rest of the attacking players while holding them accountable. She also maintains the momentum on the court, the captain described.
“We just have that bond where we’re able to communicate and be honest with each other. We’ll adjust and just learn from it – be coachable,” Carrizales explained. The setter is ideally supposed to touch the ball once in every play.
Carrizales embraces the pressure to make the perfect set or placement of the ball to the frontline scorers like a basketball point guard. The floor leader is also responsible for calling plays.
The 5’6” athlete was destined to the position. Her mom played setter on the collegiate level and her dad is big on the sport, and they both play club volleyball, she said.
“I can’t wait to get back on the court. I know we have a way to go – it’s a new team. We’ll definitely learn from our mistakes,” Carrizales said.
“No one has ever played in a pandemic before, so it’s a new opportunity and being able to play just gives me a lot of hopeful excitement.”
The volleyball program is generating a wave of excitement produced by the 14-incoming freshmen, who wanted to be part of the ‘All League Sportsmanship’ and positive culture being instilled by Koerner and the team of coaches.
They’re committed to holding on to last year’s sportsmanship title while continuing to build upon a winning, student athlete foundation for raising the level of engagement beyond the net.
“They started competing last season and understood that there wasn’t a team that was better that they couldn’t compete with and now they’re stronger, we’re ready,” Koerner voiced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.