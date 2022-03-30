MOSES LAKE — The young talent was glaring for the Sunnyside High School boy’s golf squad as three freshmen students lead the team at the Moses Lake Boys Golf Invite Thursday, March 24.
Jayden Chambers was the team lead top scorer with an outcome of 103 strokes followed by Adolfo Cisneros (104) and Anthony Naught (107).
Head coach Nicholas Gurnard expresses his outlook on the team with their talent on the rise. “We are making huge strides and improving daily,” said Gurnard, expressing their growth as a young team. “We are on our way to challenging the rest of our league which boasts perennial powerhouse programs such as West Valley, Wenatchee, and Eastmont.”
Sunnyside scored 435 total as a team with personal bests from Cisneros, Naught, Andrew Stanton, and Kyle Clough. They placed fifth overall beating Davis and Eisenhower. The Wenatchee Panthers ultimately came in first at the Moses Lake invite with a total team score of 322.
Sunnyside also participated in the Jack Barnes Invitational hosted by Wenatchee High School at the Three Lakes Golf Course on Monday, March 28, where Chambers and Cisneros hit 106, Brody Weets made 105, Naught scored 116, and Dakota Garcia netted 135.
The Sunnyside Golf team will be facing off against other valley schools at the Sunnyside Invite at Black Rock Creek today at noon, March 30, where they will have a shotgun start.
