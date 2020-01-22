YAKIMA — The Sunnyside varsity boys’ wrestling team is stringing together conference victories like scoring move combinations as they roll through the Big 9 with impressive wins against Davis, West Valley and Eisenhower during the week of Jan. 14-17.
“We’re getting to the point of the season where they’re moving fluidly and with confidence about what they’re doing. That’s the key to the whole thing,” coach George Paulus explained after his team (5-0) defeated the Rams 75-3 and Cadets 58-15 at Eisenhower High School, Thursday, Jan. 16.
The team’s goal is to always be scoring points and when wrestlers can score points, they’re in a strong position to be able to compete with anyone, coach acknowledged. It doesn’t matter what position they’re in, the key is to always string one move after another after another.
“On a take down, when they’ve got a kid elevated in the air and going down to the floor, is to look for the back points right then,” Paulus described as he emphasized the importance of continuing to maneuver for the half (nelson) and arm bar hold, while taking control of their opponent to the mat.
“We’ve got to make sure that we hit the half on the way down, so we complete the turn and then we can hold them on their back,” coach added.
Austin Villanueva continues to set the pace following his win over Eisenhower’s Kenny Littler by fall at 5:36 in the 145-pound weight class. The junior has been more technically focused at practice from the top position and trying to turn his opponent for the past couple of weeks.
“I started to learn a lot more set ups of getting into an arm bar and being tougher on my rides,” Villanueva explained. “Not only am I getting the two-points from the takedown and once you start learning how to turn kids, you start adding threes and building upon your lead.”
During the Grizzlies earlier dual with West Valley, Senior Fabian Ortega blew out of a pair of wrestling shoes after defeating Sam Mooney by fall at 5:30 in the 132 lb. division.
The vintage shoes had been passed down to him by his cousin Christian, which were originally worn by his uncle, Jorge Ruiz, a 1998 Sunnyside High School State Champion.
As he received a congratulatory handshake from the coaching staff, he couldn’t wait to show Paulus the explosiveness of materials earned beyond generations of mat competitions and life ambitions realized. Ortega plans to keep the deep family tradition intact with a post season journey of his own.
“I’ll tape them up because they’re pretty battled up right now and keep them going,” Ortega revealed as he proudly spoke about his grappling heritage. “My dad wrestled for Mabton, and on my mom’s side, they mainly wrestled for Sunnyside High School.”
The wrestling bond of family matched with his teams’ strength of achievement has been a long-standing tradition of excellence instilled by Hall of Fame and Grizzly Head Coach Fame George Paulus for more than 30 years.
“I wanted to tell him (coach) about it because he knew my cousin and uncle. That makes me feel good and makes it a lot of fun.”
