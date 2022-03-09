Grizzlies kickstart spring soccer program

The soccer program in Sunnyside will be turning on the heat this week when they face against the Prosser High School Mustangs at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11 on their home field.
Head Coach David Guevara has been coaching this program with Head coach Sergio Licona for over 10 years. The dedication the coaching staff at Sunnyside brings has brought value for young players in the soccer program. “We always have at least one to three players go to the collegiate level,” said Guevara.
The Sunnyside community has also been very vocal and encouraging to the soccer team. Guevara expresses his gratitude by saying, “I think the Sunnyside community has been very passionate, they’ve come out and supported us very well whether it is 30 degrees outside or 100 degrees outside.”
Sunnyside’s soccer program has even put a professional soccer player on the map with Noe Meza playing for Union Omaha. Noe Meza and collegiate players from Sunnyside have come back to Sunnyside in the past to remember their roots and help out with the program, encouraging players to see that they could be just like them.
