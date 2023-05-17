Grizzlies lose battle against Davis

YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced a tough game against the Davis Pirates during their first round in the playoffs, after tying at a score of 3-3 the pirates were able to pull ahead during the penalty shoot-outs to take the win, May 11.
YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced a tough game against the Davis Pirates during their first round in the playoffs, after tying at a score of 3-3 the pirates were able to pull ahead during the penalty shoot-outs to take the win, May 11.
Davis won 3-2 during the penalty shoot-out.
“The season went well we dealt with some adversity but the players were able to grow as a team and find the groove,” Coach David Guevara said. “We went on a five game winning streak at the end of the season which was a testament of how hard these young men played this season.”
The Grizzlies ended their season with nine wins, seven losses and one tie.
“These players took the two teams that are representing our league at state to the brink of defeat so a bounce of the ball in a different direction could have been the difference of being home or being in the state tournament” Coach Guevara said.
The Grizzlies had several standout players during this season, with forward David Ochoa scoring 14 goals during this season, defenders Oscar Gurrola, Sebastian Magana and Jared Licona ensuring that teams had a difficult time scoring during their games and player Kevin Hernandez joining the Seattle Sounders u-17 team.
“The game against Davis was a really great game among two great programs and playing without Kevin is tough but the boys totally supported his dream in following his u-17 sounders opportunity” said coach Guevara. “Super proud of the Sunnyside men’s program and their willingness to work to always get better instead of folding and quitting on each other.”
Five Sunnyside Seniors will be continuing their soccer careers during their time in college, Seniors Jefferson Villacoma, Jared Licona, Oscar Gurrola, Eric Licona and David Ochoa will be joining the Columbia Basin College Hawks.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
