Grizzlies lose battle against Davis

Jonathan Licona of Sunnyside battles against Pirate Ian Martinez for possession of the ball during their play-off game on May 11. The Davis Pirates took the win after a tough game ending in penalty shoot-outs.

 Andrew Hamil

YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced a tough game against the Davis Pirates during their first round in the playoffs, after tying at a score of 3-3 the pirates were able to pull ahead during the penalty shoot-outs to take the win, May 11.

