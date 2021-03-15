One of the characteristics of a top-tier football program is the ability to make in-game adjustments while seeing how those sideline strategies are executed and reflected upon the scoreboard was an added dimension in the Grizzlies’ expanding playbook during their 54-25 road win against Eisenhower Friday night.
“Our coaches trust us to make adjustments and when we’re able to draw one up for a huge play, it gives us big-time confidence on both sides of the ball,” Sunnyside High School junior quarterback Logan Rodriguez expressed as he walked toward his parent’s pickup where they watched the game from the truck’s bed outside Zaepfel Stadium.
The Grizzly signal caller completed 21 of 31 passes for 382 yards and three TDs and no interceptions. He also rushed for a TD.
First quarter touchdowns by SHS juniors Myles Newhouse and Dustin DeRego put the Grizzlies on top 13-0. Sunnyside was looking to add a third TD in the quarter but fumbled at Ike’s goal line and the Cadets recovered with 2:47 left.
“We just made a lot of mistakes, it’s frustrating,” SHS Head Coach John Lobbestael said. “I don’t think we were flagged for any personal fouls tonight. We did a really good job of keeping our composure because last week was really embarrassing.”
Two second quarter Newhouse fumbles stifled the Grizzlies offensive momentum and kept Eisenhower within striking distance. The unforgiving runner was battling with defenders to pick up some additional yards and coughed up the ball both times after positive gains.
Sunnyside would find pay dirt at the 7:41 mark in the quarter when Rodriguez ran off tackle for a one-yard TD and after the successful two-point conversion, Sunnyside led 21-0.
The Cadets answered with a 1:10 TD scoring drive on their next possession and pulled within 21-6.
Following the ensuing kickoff, SHS took over at their own 46-yard line. On second down from Ike’s 47-yard line, Logan connected with senior wide receiver Jose Munoz for a TD with 1:29 before halftime. The PAT was good, and the Grizzlies went into the intermission leading 28-6.
“For me, fumbling is the absolute worst. When I got in there at halftime, I gave myself a pregame talk that I’m going to have the best second half of my life,” Newhouse explained.
He slowly walked off the gridiron with a nicked-up leg, which he aggravated during last week’s home win against West Valley.
Not one to make excuses, Newhouse exploded for an 83-yard rushing TD and a 57-yard screen pass TD reception on consecutive third quarter drives. He revealed, “It was in my head, I had to make it up.”
The multi-purpose back rushed for 165 yards of the Grizzlies 194 total on 10 carries with three TDs. He also had six receptions for 140 yards and two TDs.
“I love it! Coming into the season, I was thinking of this exact thing to happen. Making big plays for the team.”
Sunnyside led 42-6 with 4:10 left in the quarter and with the game in control, coaches continued to challenge and draw up new schemes and plays for their starters. They also provided the younger players with an opportunity to obtain quality experience on both sides of the ball.
“We’re really trying hard to keep our guys going 100% because we don’t coach our guys to go easy,” SHS Defensive Coach Greg Stroh acknowledged. “We’ll pull players out when we feel it’s getting out of hand and put in the younger guys, so they can get in some reps.”
Eisenhower added a TD and successful PAT to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 29 points, 42-13 with 1:49 left. Before Ike’s ensuing kickoff, Lobbestael drew up a play on the sideline and provided Rodriguez with explicit instructions to run the revised pass route based on the defensive secondary’s alignment.
The offense took possession at their own 42 and Logan received the snap from center and drove the 34 yd. pass down field on a rope and over the outstretched arm of the underneath defender to sophomore wide receiver Brent Maldonado.
The dual sport athlete showed off his basketball skills and timed his leap to haul in the jump ball near the right hash mark at the 26-yard line and ran it in for the TD to make it a 48-13 score with 1:20 before the final quarter.
“That’s just how we drew it up on the sideline,” Maldonado described. I knew he was right there and had to make the catch over him and that’s what I did.”
Sunnyside amassed 576 yards of total offense while Eisenhower had 325, 116 yards in the air and 209 on the ground.
“We played good on offense but at the same time it was so up and down. There were possessions where we could do just nothing and then the next two, we would score on the first play… we just weren’t very consistent,” Lobbestael communicated.
Coach was already looking ahead to next week’s practice in preparation for their 7 p.m. home game against Prosser on Friday, March 19.
He added, “It’s Prosser, they’re always good. They’re well coached and their players love football just like we do. This will have to be a good week of practice.”
