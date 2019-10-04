SUNNYSIDE - The Grizzlies (Big 9, 2-0 and 4-1) called upon their quick strike passing attack against the Cadets (0-2 and 1-4) as they celebrated homecoming festivities with a 41-28 resounding victory Friday night at Clem Senn Field.
"Logan (Rodriguez) had one of his best nights, SHS head coach John Lobbestael stated after the conference win. "Overall he had a really good night and he's doing a really good job driving the offense."
One of the goals for the offense is to get all their playmakers touching the ball to pressure defenses and to get a big play down the field. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jonathan Sanchez had a big game catching two touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Rodriguez.
"During my four years playing along-side Mike (Rivera) and learning a lot from him and I've got good chemistry with our QB now," Sanchez described as the offense has been opened up. Me and Logan have been working out since the summer and we're getting better every week."
