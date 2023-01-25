Grizzlies secure wins against West Valley, Ike

The Sunnyside Grizzlies added four wins to their totals last week between the boys’ and the girls’ basketball teams with them each winning both games.
“The kids played a great game, especially on the defensive end of the floor. We forced West Valley into 15 turnovers. I am very proud of the team and the progress we are making. We have won five of our last six games heading into our last four league games,” said Head Coach Bruce Siebol of the boys’ team.
The Grizzlies first faced the Eisenhower Cadets on Friday, Jan. 20 for their away match. The Grizzly boys were able to get a big win with a 24 point lead at a score of 66-42. The girls’ team were also able to take home a win after they narrowly defeated the Cadet win a one point advantage at a score of 52-51.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies were able to end last week on a high note after winning their home game against the West Valley Rams, first to face the Rams was the Grizzly girls basketball team who were able to get a win with a 23 point lead at a score of 57-34 with the boys’ team following with a narrow win at a score of 52-21.
Top scorers for the Sunnyside boys’ team against West valley were Noah McNair with 14 points, Brent Maldonado with 12 points and four assists and Max Garcia with 11 points and five rebounds.
Top scorers for the Sunnyside girls’ team against West Valley are Jansyn Carrizales with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals, Maddie Butler with eight points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals and Baylee Maldonado with six points, two rebounds and one assist.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ basketball team is currently sitting in second place in their division with six wins and two losses, Davis is currently in first. For the girls’ team the Grizzlies are currently sitting in second with seven wins and one loss, Davis currently holds first place.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies will host their next home game on Saturday, Jan. 28 against the Eastmont Wildcats.
