Grizzlies secure wins against West Valley, Ike

Sunnyside varsity basketball player Baylee Maldonado attempts to fend off Ike’s defenders during their match up on Jan. 20.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Grizzlies added four wins to their totals last week between the boys’ and the girls’ basketball teams with them each winning both games.

“The kids played a great game, especially on the defensive end of the floor. We forced West Valley into 15 turnovers. I am very proud of the team and the progress we are making. We have won five of our last six games heading into our last four league games,” said Head Coach Bruce Siebol of the boys’ team.

