YAKIMA — The Grizzlies’ defense pitched a shutout as Sunnyside improved to 4-1 and 6-3 overall while strengthening their shared grip with Eastmont for second place in the Big 9 following a 28-6 victory over Davis Friday, Nov. 1 at Zaepfel Stadium.
Davis High School’s lone touchdown was from a 44-yard pick-six by junior outside linebacker Malaciah Cook off the arm of sophomore quarterback Logan Rodriguez with 1:45 into the opening quarter. The extra point was blocked, and the home team jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. That was all the scoring the Pirates would muster.
2:43 later, Sunnyside’s offense took over at their 37-yard line. The ground attack, featuring senior running back Arturo Fernandez and sophomore Devin Escamilla picked up a first down. The rushing tandem amassed 220 yards on 39 carries.
Senior wide receivers Jonathan Sanchez hauled in a 31-yard pass and Mike Rivera had a 26-yard reception on the drive. Fernandez rushed in from the two for the touchdown. After the PAT was good, the Grizzlies went in front 7-6 with 5:40 remaining in the quarter.
On their next possession, Fernandez would add another two-yard touchdown plunge. Following the extra point, Sunnyside led 14-6.
In the second quarter, Fernandez rambled five yards for a touchdown. The PAT was successful, and the Grizzlies were comfortably out in front 21-6 with 5:50 before halftime. A multitude of holding penalties and turnovers plagued the offense throughout the frigid evening.
Rivera caught a 29-yard touchdown from Rodriguez with 2:50 remaining in the game. The signal caller completed 10 of 26 passes for 157 yards, three interceptions and one TD.
The Grizzlies’ defense played lights out while sophomore linebacker Raymond Ramirez had an interception and fumble recovery.
