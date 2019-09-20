RICHLAND - Sunnyside High School (4A Big 9, 0-0 and 2-1) visited the Richland Bombers (4A Mid-Columbia , 1-1 and 2-1) and were handed their first nonconference loss of the season, 41-15 at Fran Rish Stadium on Friday night.
Grizzlies suffer first loss of the season
Patrick Shelby
- Updated
- 0
