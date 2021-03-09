Following Sunnyside’s 48-30 victory over West Valley at Clem Senn Field Friday night, a new phase in the team’s traditional thank you of support for family and friends allowed to sit in the stands was expanded to include a salutary visit to the west facing end zone where pickup beds with enthusiastic fans were parked.
“I’m really happy we won but we need to have better composure,” SHS Varsity Head Football Coach John Lobbestael stated after he told the team they need to maintain their focus on what they can control and not on the officiating or the opposition’s taunting actions.
The squad could still hear the positive end zone energy coming from the tailgating supporters as coach addressed the pandemic tested squad, who had gathered around him to listen to the post game assessment.
He reminded the adrenaline amped group they are role models and gestured toward the young kids watching them outside the chain link fence. Lobbestael informed the team how kids look up to them and emulate their on-field performance.
“It’s hard for me to be mad at anybody when they’ve been waiting a long time to get out here,” coach explained.
The highly anticipated Big 9 Conference regular season home opener lived up to the week-long hype and big game expectations, which culminated with the return of students for on campus hybrid learning: the first time since the school’s lockdown due to COVID-19 last year.
After the Grizzlies received the opening kickoff, the offense took over from their own 31-yard line and picked up a first down before the drive sputtered on a fourth down sack of junior quarterback Logan Rodriguez at the 46.
With five minutes gone by in the first quarter, the Rams scored the game’s first touchdown on a two-yard run by sophomore quarterback Skyler Cassell. After a neutral zone infraction by the defense, West Valley decided to go for the two-point conversion and failed, but were on the board with an early 6-0 lead.
Sunnyside’s offense would find their rhythm before the end of the first quarter. Rodriguez found sophomore Brent Maldonado for a 28 yard touchdown reception with 1:45 remaining. The extra point was good, and the Grizzlies were on top, 7-6.
Rodriguez threw for 282 yards on 22 of 36 and 4 TDs and 1 int. on the night and connected with Maldonado on nine receptions for 128 yards and one TD. The QB/WR combo is rapidly establishing their big play chemistry.
The Grizzlies’ defensive front would rise up and take hold of the game’s momentum. On the first play of the second quarter, SHS senior defensive lineman Noah Rodriguez recovered a fumble at the Rams’ 24-yard line.
On the first down play from the 17-yard line, Rodriguez hit freshman wide receiver Noah McNair on a quick out pass route. McNair made an upfield move on the Rams’ defensive back, a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage. He broke free from the arm tackle and ran along the left sideline, past the hard charging linebacker and DB right before crossing the goal line for the touchdown. McNair had six catches for 68 yards and one TD for the game.
And just like that, the Grizzlies extended their lead to 14-6 with 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter. The offense was beginning to shift into
“We’ve got to be able to trust each other to make plays and that’s what we did tonight,” Rodriguez explained.
West Valley was able to run the ball effectively, while making some big rushing gains into the Grizzlies’ secondary on their way to Sunnyside’s nine-yard line.
Rams’ senior Caleb Woodcock was able to get past the Grizzly secondary on a fade route to the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown reception. The PAT was good, and Sunnyside’s lead was trimmed to 14-13 with 6:33 before halftime.
When the Grizzlies started their next offensive series, the dynamic junior running back tandem of Devin Escamilla and Myles Newhouse carried the bulk of the load on the drive. Their powerful push for the extra yard inspired teammates on both sides of the ball to play with more swagger.
“The fact in my head that we haven’t played in over a year and not taking it for granted anymore because you might not get another chance. So, you’ve got to make the most of every opportunity,” Newhouse explained, who rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries and one TD. He also caught four passes for 27 yards with another TD.
Maldonado pulled down a fourth down catch, good for almost five yards and a first down at their own 42 yard-line. West Valley committed a 15-yard penalty, which moved the ball to the Rams 43. That’s when the offense picked up the tempo and went no huddle.
On two consecutive runs by Newhouse, the ball was at the 27. Sticking with their explosive ground game, Escamilla took the handoff from Rodriguez and darted into the end zone for the score. He ran 18 times for 84 yards and one TD. His two receptions totaled 26 yards and one TD.
The PAT split the uprights and gave the home team a 21-13 lead with 4:21 remaining in the first half.
SHS senior defensive lineman Zach Gutierrez ran free and untouched on the left side and knocked the ball loose from WVHS junior RB Hayden Morehouse, while junior Ezequiel Ayala recovered the fumble at the Rams’ 23-yard line with 0:34.
Looking to take immediate advantage of the Rams, Rodriguez hooked up with Escamilla through the air on the first down play for a 23 yard TD reception. The PAT was successful, and the Grizzlies went into halftime with a 28-13 advantage.
In the third quarter, West Valley added a 32-yard field goal to chip into Sunnyside’s 28-16 lead with 7:14 remaining. The Grizzlies proceeded to batter the Rams’ defense head on with their running attack. Facing a third down and goal from West Valley’s 13-yard line, Rodriguez tossed a short pass over the middle to Newhouse for a TD. With 3:41 left in the quarter, SHS led 35-16. The Rams tightened up the game with a TD at nearly the end of the quarter to make it 35-23.
West Valley drew within 35-30 at the 9:36 mark of the fourth quarter on 34-yard TD reception by Caleb Woodcock. When Devin Escamilla went out with an ankle injury earlier, Sunnyside offensive momentum was sidelined. The Grizzlies were forced to rely on their opportunistic defense and special team’s play to secure the win.
After a punt took a favorable SHS bounce where Newhouse downed the ball inside the West Valley five-yard line with 6:52 left in the game. The defense dug in and forced yet another turnover on an interception by senior defensive back Julian Sandoval. They stopped West Valley on third down and 10 from their own 30. The Rams lined up for the punt and Sunnyside’s special team play once again came up big.
The turnover on downs provided the Grizzlies an opportunity to make it a two-score game if they could convert the miscue into points. When Newhouse ran the ball in for the TD with 2:44 remaining and the Grizzlies on top 42-30, Sunnyside could breathe easier.
Sandoval would add a pick six and the Grizzlies won 48-30 to the sound of an orchestra of honking vehicles sounding their hometown enthusiasm for the return of Sunnyside football.
