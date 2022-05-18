YAKIMA — 12 Grizzlies tennis athletes attended districts at West Valley High School on Saturday, May 14, and Monday, May 16.
Sunnyside was able to take six boys to districts. The district bracket gave a limit of two losses before being eliminated. Simon Copenhaver and Isac Almonte both won a singles match. All boys were unfortunately eliminated after losing twice during the first day.
For the girls, six athletes were taken to districts. Singles players Mirna Ramirez and Annalise Alvarez each won a match but were eliminated during day one after losing two matches. Day two saw doubles team Macy Norem and Cecilia Tovar able to take sixth place. Another doubles team made up of Stephanie Flores and Andrea Pineda was able to take fourth place overall.
