The Sunnyside Grizzlies Track and field team had a busy week with them competing in the Davis JV Invitational on Thursday, March 16 and the Papa Wells Invitational on Saturday, March 18.
The Grizzlies started off strong with them having 25 athletes finishing in the top five throughout 18 categories during the Davis invitational.
“We are very proud of how everyone competed and pleased to see a greater balance in our events than we have in years past,” Coach Jeffery White said, “Instead of being really strong in just the sprints and jumps, we saw high finishes in nearly every area.”
The Sunnyside Grizzlies were able to keep this momentum during the Papa wells invitational with multiple athletes finishing in the top ten.
“The varsity squad saw great results and even some state leading marks,” said Coach White.
Starting off with the girls in the 400m Alexis Daniels was able to finish in sixth place with a personal best of 1:09.04 with Danari Ceja finishing in fourth with a time of 1:12.14 and in the freshman and sophomore division. In the 1600m Natalie DeBeor made her debut in the freshman and sophomore division finishing in third and seventh overall with a time of 5:53.07.
“On paper, Natalie was at a huge disadvantage compared to the other girls in her race. Most of them ran cross country in the fall and there were several 2A and 4A all-state racers in the pack,” said White.
During the 4x400m relay athletes Daniels, Ceja and De Beor teamed up with Laura Gonzalez to take third.
In the Field events the girls put up a strong fight with Evelyn Herrera placing fourth in the shot put, Senior Captain Jenny Lopez taking third in the javelin and Gonzalez jumping a lifetime best of 4’8” in the high jump to tie for second place.
Looking at the boys’ team, for the field events Angele Lugo placed sixth in the freshman and sophomore shot put with Rylee Gonzalez and Keanu Bodine placing fourth and fifth in the javelin event.
For the long jump Noah McNair tied for third in his debut with senior Aiden Cazares making it past the 40 foot mark and finished in second.
“Certain threshold marks can act as barriers, and 40 feet in the triple jump is one of them. Being close meet after meet can be frustrating, so to see Aiden get that mark so early this year was very gratifying,” said White.
In the sprints, Freshman Mason Strieck finished in third in the freshman and sophomore 100m with Senior Isai Carrera finishing in third in the 200m and Junior Gage Newhouse was finishing in sixth.
Finishing in first for two events was Rick Bishop who won both the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles with a time of 15.21 and 42.90, Bishop was able to beat times of a few top hurdlers in the state.
“Rick is on a completely different level from last year. He trained with single minded focus all fall and winter and is showing the results of those efforts. Even more encouraging is while his speed is looking great, there is plenty to do with getting his hurdling technique better; his times are only going to get faster,” said coach white.
In the 800 m Senior Max Garcia finished in third place with Sophomore Andrew Garcia debuting in the 3200m and finishing with one of the best time any student within the high school has had.
The Grizzlies will continue to race ahead with them heading to Yakima on Saturday, March 25 to participate in the Ram Relay.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
