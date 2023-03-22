The Sunnyside Grizzlies Track and field team had a busy week with them competing in the Davis JV Invitational on Thursday, March 16 and the Papa Wells Invitational on Saturday, March 18.

The Grizzlies started off strong with them having 25 athletes finishing in the top five throughout 18 categories during the Davis invitational.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

