Sunnyside’s defensive errors committed inside the goalie box combined with Grandview’s ability to execute on one of its penalty kicks was too much for the visiting Grizzlies to overcome during their second game in three days at Rich Leenhouts Stadium on Thursday evening.
“Grandview showed up to play. They’re a high-quality team, right now,” SHS Co-Head Soccer Coach David Guevara said.
With 36:26 in the first half, SHS goalkeeper and team captain Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra anticipated without hesitation and made a diving save on the close-range penalty kick by senior midfielder Christian Valencia, toward the left side of the goal post.
The play would encapsulate the sluggish tone in the backfield for the Grizzlies while the Greyhounds relied on their defensive character to lead an opportunistic and well-timed offensive counterattack.
“Good game, great intensity, back and forth and we were able to put it away,” GHS Soccer Coach Sam Villa described. “I think our guys in the backfield play with a lot of confidence and composure.
GHS Coach Adrian Morales added, “There’s nothing better than having multiple efficient players who can come in and out, playing the four, the five, the two or three back there. There’s nothing more we can ask for.”
GHS senior forward Christian Castaneda powered a shot into the SHS goal with 13:53 remaining in the first half to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Sunnyside’s frontline attack led by midfielder Diego Cervantes and Miguel Garcia, forward Ezequiel Rodriguez and Erik Licona had scoring opportunities, but the offense was unable to finish at the goal or would miss on a pass to a hard-charging player running through the box.
“A lot of these young men have experience by playing on their club team. But the ability to play together on our team is a little different. They’re trying to learn new roles and what they’re doing. For the most part, a few more games under our belt and we’ll be able to do a little better,” coach Guevara stated.
The Grizzlies have 10 new starters on the squad and used 17 players in the game, according to coach. They all share a strong passion for the sport, however, coaches wanted to see which players were prepared to step up and contribute, he said.
The defensive intensity displayed by GHS senior goalkeeper and team captain Jose Corona, who signed a letter of intent to play for Columbia Basin College next school year, spurred the Greyhound counter surge. His teammates were able to get the ball out quickly and release into gaps, controlling the scripted playbook movement up the field.
Following a SHS foul on a player already on the ground, GHS sophomore midfielder Jorge Perez Arrezola stepped up to take the penalty kick with 11:35 remaining in the second half and drilled the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead and the win.
“One of the cool things I like to say is that Sunnyside takes the field with this understanding of whoever we play is ready to play. That’s the bullseye on our back and always has been,” Guevara expressed.
