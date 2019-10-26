WENATCHEE - The league leading Panthers (5-0 Big 9, 7-1 overall) handed the visiting Grizzlies (3-1, 5-3) their first conference loss of the season with a 28-0 homecoming victory at the Apple Bowl Friday, Oct.25.
The Grizzlies are presently tied with second place Eastmont at 3-1. They hold the tie breaker edge over the wildcats when Sunnyside defeated them 29-28 at Clem Senn Field on Oct. 18.
There are two regular season games remaining and each one could have significant playoff implications. Sunnyside needs to win their upcoming conference games against Davis and Moses Lake, and with a Wenatchee win at Eastmont on Thursday, Nov. 7, they would receive the second state bid.
"They've (Wenatchee) given us an opportunity to get mad at ourselves. Refocus. Win our last two games. Root for them week 10 and still go to state," stated Sunnyside head coach John Lobbestael as he spoke to his team following the game. "We need to finish strong and go 7-3!"
After an initial and scoreless 12-minutes, the Panthers offense began the second quarter from their own 26-yard line. They went on an 11 play, 5:11 drive with senior running back Nathan Blauman powering his way up the gut of the Grizzlies' defense for a four yard touchdown. The point after touchdown was good and Wenatchee led 7-0 with 6:49 remaining.
The Grizzlies started the offensive series at their own 17-yard line. the Grizzlies gained a first down. They were in their no huddle offense and beginning to find a rhythm. Sophomore Logan Rodriguez found senior wide receiver Mike Rivera along the sideline for a big pass play to the Panther 40-yard line.
Sunnyside's drive sputtered on a fourth down and 13 at the Wenatchee 27-yard line. The Panthers were awarded the ball back on downs with 2:46 left before the half.
1:40 later, junior quarterback Camden Sirmon connected with sophomore Johnathan Amezcua on a 23 yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and the Panthers were ahead 14-0 going into halftime.
Costly penalties and dead ball fouls plagued the Grizzlies throughout the contest which provided Wenatchee's offense additional opportunities to score while preventing Sunnyside's defense from getting off the field.
"Now, we'll get ready for our upcoming games. Play hard and finish the season. And, we'll see what happens," senior running back Arturo Fernandez acknowledged. We'll go hard in practice, get our focus back and be strong on the ball."
