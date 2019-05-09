SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzlies boys high school soccer team (9-3, Big 9 and 10-3, overall) scored twice in the first half and fought off Wenatchee (8-4, 12-6) to win 2-1 in a grudge match during the opening round of the Big 9 Conference District 6 Tournament at Clem Senn Field this past Tuesday evening.
“Luckily, we were able to put a ball somewhere one of our players could just put it in the back of the net, and that’s kind of how we got them twice,” Head Coach David Guevara said while he discussed the physical rugby-like play at times.
“It’s a big night of soccer, and I think that’s why our league does so well at the state level,” Guevara added. “Sometimes someone is going to run through you, and they have to be prepared for that… We tell our players that you’ve got to be smart. You’ve got to be able to react when the ball comes at you, and when it’s someone else coming at you, it’s not always the ball.”
Early in the game, senior playmaker Francisco Lagunas was quickly advancing the ball to midfield and was converged upon by Wenatchee’s overly aggressive defense.
The play resulted in a yellow card, and the hard foul injured Lagunas and limited his ability to play in the first half.
In the first half at 30:22, Sunnyside senior forward Diego Gomez scored the game’s first goal on a counterattack charge from a precisely led pass over the top of Wenatchee’s defense.
Gomez tracked down the centered ball into the penalty box area and in stride, drilled a kick past junior goalkeeper Logan Nelson to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.
“I saw the goalie coming at me, I just took the ball and dribbled over him, and shot it,” Gomez described. “It felt great to score in the first game, playoffs, Wenatchee, here. It was amazing.”
Senior midfielder and wing player Hector Cardenas was the recipient of a perfect give and go pass-play by freshman midfielder Mario Negerete, directly in front of the Panther’s goal box.
The fleet footed Cardenas kicked home the Grizzlies second goal of the game and led 2-0 with 8:18 remaining in the opening half.
“It never feels like it’s enough, you never know what’s going to happen, but at that moment it felt great,” Cardenas stated. “As a senior, I don’t know when my last game will be, and knowing that we can write our own destiny, feels really good.”
The Grizzlies’ fast start was marred by hard hitting fouls which led to a physical skirmish at midfield with 3:00 when Gomez got caught up in the heated moment with Wenatchee junior midfielder Carlos Viramontes.
Gomez reacted in retaliation with his arm and swung at the Panther defender, which earned him a red card and ejection from the game. The suspended player said it was only his second red card in his high school soccer career.
“It was just my instinct on the play to throw my hand, and I don’t know… it just happened,” Gomez confessed.
Viramontes received a yellow card for his role in the melee. Players from both teams were separated without penalty.
However, the Grizzlies would play a man down for the remainder of the match.
“We told the refs we have two college athletes that are going to play somewhere, and they’re getting hurt by someone who isn’t playing good soccer,” coach Guevara stated.
Sunnyside took a 2-0 lead going into the second half which they would grind out and hold Wenatchee to one goal scoring header at 17:21 and win 2-1.
“We really wanted it. We had that hunger, and at the end, that’s what pulled us through,” senior goalkeeper Enrique Palma explained.
“We made a little mistake but didn’t let that take ourselves down. We pushed through it, and at the end of the game, I’m just happy to get the win!”
Sunnyside will play host Eastmont in the conference District 6 championship game on Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m. The tournament winner will receive a berth to state while the runner-up team’s season is over.
