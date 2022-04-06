Grizzlies win at Friday night soccer shootout

The Grizzlies soccer program faced off against the Davis Pirates in a heated match Friday, April 1 at the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex.
The match stayed stagnant as both teams shed defensive prowess on the field, not letting either score throughout the game.
The match eventually went into two different five-minute overtime sessions.
As the clock wined down, it was clear the match would have to go into a shootout to determine the winner as neither team had made a goal.
Each team would have five different athletes attempt to shoot a goal as the opposite team’s goalie tried to block the ball.
Crowd members rushed to the railing as the excitement piled on with the announcement of the shootout.
Sunnyside would eventually win the shootout, 5-4 with a blocked goal from Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra who fortunately also made the game-winning goal in Friday’s game.
Head coach David Guevara was glad for the win and showed humility after the match. “It was a big game, and we are league rivals. The intensity was there, the speed was there. It’s amazing to see what both teams are doing and hats off to Davis for doing a great job.”
Sunnyside will be facing Moses Lake High at Lion’s field at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.