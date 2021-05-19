The last soccer game of the season between Sunnyside and West Valley, who have played each other twice this season with the Rams winning both games in a penalty kick shootout on the road and at home would decide the CBBN South title at Clem Senn Field.
In the third and final match of the winner take all series, Sunnyside High School senior forward Ezequiel Rodriguez registered a hat trick and senior midfielder Diego Cervantes assisted on four goals as the Grizzlies demolished the Rams 7-0 for the league championship.
“One of the things we talked about was being appreciative for the opportunity to be able to play this season because last year’s seniors in every spring sport were unfortunately unable to perform in the sport that they love,” Co-Head Coach Dave Guevara expressed after he was soaked with an ice-cold tub of water out on the pitch.
Coaches also spoke to players about accepting what they have and the ability to do somethings and how tonight’s game was their championship.
“It feels good to win league champs again. I put in three goals, a hat trick. My team played super good, and we kept it up. Before every game we pray to God and God always comes through and helps us,” Rodriguez exclaimed.
The Grizzly forward knocked in a goal at 35:36 in the first half. Rodriguez found the net twice, 41:13, 49:43 in the second half. He ended the season as the Grizzlies top scorer.
The ability to wear the Grizzly varsity soccer jersey is an earned honor and its four seniors: Rodriguez, Cervantes, Jason Vilcapoma and Daniel Mendoza understand the sacrifices and hard work required in becoming team leaders.
“It’s something to be proud of and to be grateful to be able to wear this jersey for Sunnyside. Because not just anyone can play for Sunnyside. Not everyone has the talent to play varsity,” Rodriguez described.
This season was monumental for Rodriguez - his first and only year as a varsity starter. He recalled being a freshman and realizing there was no chance of him playing his way onto the varsity team because there was so much talent.
As a sophomore, he made the JV team and was able to make some varsity appearances off the bench but didn’t play too much.
“In my junior year, I didn’t know which team I was going to be on. The coaches hadn’t told us yet and then COVID messed everything up. In my senior year, I took it on, and no one could take my place and I’m just here, holding it down for my team,” Rodriguez stated.
A team’s character can be measured in its ability to overcome defeat by coming together, learning from past mistakes, and pushing each other forward to be better for the experience.
When West Valley won the first meeting back on April 23, the Grizzlies were still learning how to play their positions, according to Guevara. Sunnyside’s overall record at the time was 3-2, while the Rams were 5-0.
After bouncing back from that tough loss at home, the Grizzlies had won four of their last five games, while the Rams split their last four games with losses against Davis and Eisenhower, heading into Friday night’s showdown.
“As bittersweet as this is, I’m so proud of you guys,” Guevara conveyed as he and coaches addressed the team on midfield one last time. “Seniors, you’ll be able to walk away from here with the stamp that you finished out the season. You’re the league champs, congratulations!”
