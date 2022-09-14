Grizzlies win close game against Prosser

Grizzlies varsity volleyball outside and right side hitter senior Emma Heeringa prepares to serve ball during their game against the Greyhounds on Thursday, Sept. 8.

 Kennia Perez

After a tight game between the Sunnyside Grizzlies and the Grandview Greyhounds on Thursday, Sept. 8 the Grizzlies were able to pull through and win the match with a score of 3-2.

“I’m so proud of these girls they are the true example of grit and mental toughness, they pulled it off in five games and that is not an easy thing to do, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Coach Camille Tree said.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.