Grizzlies win close game against Prosser

After a tight game between the Sunnyside Grizzlies and the Grandview Greyhounds on Thursday, Sept. 8 the Grizzlies were able to pull through and win the match with a score of 3-2.
“I’m so proud of these girls they are the true example of grit and mental toughness, they pulled it off in five games and that is not an easy thing to do, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Coach Camille Tree said.
The Greyhounds had gained an advantage after winning the first set with a score of 26-24. After tying up the points at 24 Grandview gained a one point advantage from a block by Jazmine Richey and Angel Torres with Natalie Copeland winning them the set after a kill.
The second set went to the Grizzlies with a score of 25-19 after gaining an early three point lead at a score of 7-4 with the grizzlies reaching the 24 point mark seven points ahead, though the Greyhounds did shorten the lead the grizzlies were still able to win the set after a kill from Gissel Montanez.
After a close third set with no team able to gain a two point advantage once Grandview had tied up the set at 15 points the Grizzlies won the set with a score of 25-23 with a successful serve from Emily Anderson that Grandview did not receive thinking it would land out of bounds.
With the Grizzlies up one set over the Greyhounds, the fourth set started off tight with the Greyhounds soon gaining a five point advantage at a score of 5-10 which they increased to six points by the time the set was over with a score of 25-19 with Natalee Trevino winning Grandview the set after a kill.
With the match reaching it fifth and final set both the Grizzlies and the Greyhounds started off strong with the grizzlies eventually gaining a two point advantage at a score10-8 after a long rally which ended with a kill from Torres. The Grizzlies increased their lead to a four point advantage by the end with a score of 15-11 after Rilee Murray of Sunnyside sent the ball over the net and Grandview failed in their volley with too many players touching the ball.
The Grizzlies will be holding their next home volleyball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20 with them also competing in the Sun Dome tournament in Yakima on Saturday, Sept. 17.
