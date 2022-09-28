The Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies volleyball team received their first win in their division games on Tuesday, September 20 against the Moses Lake Mavericks winning with a score of 3-2

The Grizzlies had Mya Morales with 3 aces and 16 digs, Jansyn Carrizales with 3 aces, 8 digs, and 34 assists. Emma Heeringa with 6 kills, Emily Anderson with 15 kills and 12 digs. Aubrey Garza with 5 digs and 4 kills, and Gissel Montanez with 6 kills.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

