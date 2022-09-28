The Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies volleyball team received their first win in their division games on Tuesday, September 20 against the Moses Lake Mavericks winning with a score of 3-2
The Grizzlies had Mya Morales with 3 aces and 16 digs, Jansyn Carrizales with 3 aces, 8 digs, and 34 assists. Emma Heeringa with 6 kills, Emily Anderson with 15 kills and 12 digs. Aubrey Garza with 5 digs and 4 kills, and Gissel Montanez with 6 kills.
The Grizzlies led the first set after gaining an early six point lead at a score of 6-0 with the Mavericks gaining their first point after a block from Mavericks’ number thirteen. Though the Mavericks attempted to narrow the lead the Grizzlies were able to finish the set 9 point ahead at a score of 25-16.
Following the trend from the first set the Grizzlies were able to gain an early five point lead at a score of 7-2 which continued to grow over the set maxing out at eight and finishing at seven at a score of 25-18 with a serve from Carrizales.
Entering set three, the Grizzlies were two points up with a score of 2-0 with one more point needed to win the match. Though the Grizzlies held an initial five point lead at a score of 11-6 the Mavericks were able tie up the points at 12 and later gain a three point advantage at a score of 18-15. The Mavericks won the third set with a seven point lead at a score of 25-18 with the final point coming from a dump from Mavericks’ number four.
With the score 2-1 the grizzlies needed one set to win with the mavericks needing one set to level the playing field. The fourth set started with neither team wanting to lose the advantage and the points staying tied at nine. With the Grizzlies eventually gaining a two point advantage which the mavericks flipped and raised to lead by four at a score of 16-12. Though the grizzlies attempted to narrow the gap the mavericks were able to win the set with a four point advantage at a score of 25-21.
With teams tied at a score of 2-2 both teams needed the win of the fifth set to win the match. Moses Lake led the start of the fifth set with a five point advantage at a score of 8-3 with the Grizzlies narrowing the gap and eventually tying up the scores at 12. With the scores staying tied at 14 teams would need a two point advantage to win. After a kill from Anderson, the Grizzlies finished the set with a score of 16-14 winning the match with a score of 3-2.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.