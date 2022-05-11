MOSES LAKE — The Grizzlies baseball team participated in their last baseball game of the season in Moses Lake for a doubleheader on Friday, May 6.
The first game saw no runs from the Grizzlies as the score ended 10-0 with the Chiefs taking the win. Marquez says the pitcher for the Grizzlies, J.J. Montelongo, did a “solid job” by keeping the pace in his pitching.
The second game had an overall score of 11-1 with the Moses Lake Chiefs adding one more to their overall record. Head coach Pete Marquez says the Grizzlies played decent defense but had errors that were accredited to the loss.
Sunnyside wrapped up their season with a total score of 2 wins and 18 losses.
“The season was filled with ups and downs. We started out well and played well for a majority of our games. We needed to hit better to keep ourselves in ball games,” said Marquez, as he looks back on this season and how they did throughout 2022, “I felt the pitching overall was solid daily. We got great efforts from our 4 main guys. Logan Rodriguez, Jdren Mungia, JJ Montelongo, Rueben Navarro.”
Marquez plans to come back next year with a continued effort to show growth in the program.
The plan for the summer is to focus on pitching and hitting according to Marquez. He says they look to having a strong season next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.