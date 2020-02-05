SUNNYSIDE — Wrestling for positions in weight classes and collaborating with coaches about team spots prior to Districts is a rite of passage for boys coach George Paulus and girls coach Dave Mendoza as they fine tune their rosters and prepare the post season journey which begins on Friday, Feb. 7.
“Once you go through a season this long, they know who is going to beat each other, I mean they do, Paulus confirmed. “It’s not going to be a surprise most of the time. But every once in a while, you’ll get one that's pretty doggone impressive.”
Coach explained that they’re running the team extremely hard, working them hard, drilling hard. His focus a week before the District 6 Tournament at Davis High School is to be relentlessly hard.
“It’s like it has to be. There’s no let up, he voiced. “We’ll probably go pretty hard until Tuesday, and then we’ll slack down on Wednesday and Thursday. And go get them on Friday.”
Coach Ralph Mendoza and Paulus will attend the 7 a.m. tourney seeding, and the team departs from SHS at 1 p.m. for the 3 o’clock weigh in with two rounds of matches beginning at 5.
“Right now, we’re pretty much nails tough. All the way up to 170, Paulus emphatically stated as he looked over and identified his state ranked roster. “There’s no holes, I mean none.”
According to coach Mendoza, the girls have been in high gear training and conditioning with a regimen to maintain a similar intensity until the first part of the week. He plans on toning it down to ensure his wrestlers’ weight and their minds and body are right.
“We’re not introducing anything new. We’re just trying to perfect what we know and what are strategies have been all season. And then we’re just going to go after it and see what happens,” Mendoza acknowledged.
Following the girls grueling season, they’ve been going through all the therapeutic treatment to overcome the aches and pains associated with pushing through their limits out on the mat. There’s no holding back now and all the girls are ready to go to Wenatchee High School, coach said.
“Wrestling is such a beautiful sport. We’ve had some team goals and done some team things all year, and we get to the post season, and it’s still a team philosophy but it’s an individual tournament now, as far as advancing themselves as far as they can go,” Mendoza conveyed.
He strongly believes that if they take care of their individual goals, the team goals will follow accordingly. There are two girls in most of the weight divisions and a possibility they could have to wrestle one another in a looser out or winner advances to the next round scenario.
“We try to strategize as much as we can but at the end of the day, it’s their personal goals of where they want to be and what they want to do and we try to support them as best as we can,” Mendoza explained.
