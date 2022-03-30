YAKIMA — The Sunnyside baseball team made an effort to win against the Davis High School Pirates but ultimately came short in both games in a doubleheader on Friday, March 25.
The first game was lost by single digits in a 4-1 win for the Pirates although improvements were made by Grizzlies pitcher J.J. Montolongo who struck out 14, walked 4, and had no multiple hitters. Simon Johnson of Sunnyside was also a part of the highlight when he hit a triple for his team.
Game two went in the way of the Pirates again with a three-point loss for Sunnyside in a 5-2 match that could have been anyone’s game. The score was 3-2 Pirates lead going into the seventh inning when Davis picked up two runs from Sunnyside errors.
Highlights from Sunnyside include pitcher Luis Solomon who had 4 strikeouts and Jaden Briones who went 2 for 3 at the plate and ran a double for his team.
The Sunnyside Baseball program faces Wenatchee High at an away game for a doubleheader at Recreation Park on Friday, April 1.
