The Sunnyside Grizzly girls bowling team wrapped up the first half of the season with a loss to the Davis Pirates on Dec. 14.
Seniors Brianna Herrera and Mya Martinez each topped 160 in Game 2, but the Pirates hot hands just eked out the victory in that game to clinch the match. Sunnyside did win the first baker for their only victory.
All six Davis bowlers were in triple digits in every game with Sunnyside getting most of the scores that high.
The match wrapped up the unofficial first half of the season heading into the holiday break.
Coach Christina Peabody said they have performed well. “I continue to see improvements in averages and skills. The girls are supportive of each other and demonstrate good sportsmanship during our matches.”
She says the girls have been great in the classroom as well and will need to stay focused with tough matches after the start of the new year.
The team also held their annual Students vs. Staff match on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The varsity split with the school’s administration team while multiple JV players bowled well into triple-digits led by Natalee Bucio’s 144 and Victoria Negrete’s 140.
Brianna Herrera had the top score of the girls with a 165 and Mya Martinez had a 148.
They now have the holiday break off before they get to the second half of their season on Jan. 4 when they travel to face Wenatchee.
