The Sunnyside Grizzly girls bowling team played two of their toughest opponents of the season in their first two matches last week.
At West Valley they won the first game behind big scores from Mya Martinez and Jenesis Herrera. The fell in the second and both bakers.
In their first home contest they tied with Wenatchee in the first game and won the second baker. This time is Brianna Herrera who was behind Martinez to help lead the Grizzlies.
Sunnyside was in Moses Lake Tuesday night with results not available by press time. After that they will host Selah on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.