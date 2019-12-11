BUCKLEY — The boys’ team tested their strength and conditioning against bigger competitors as they fine-tuned their weight and conditioning program with a second-place team finish at the White River Classic on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“We’re wrestling everybody pretty much up a weight class from where they will be later on in the season,” coach George Paulus explained. “The guys will be dropping down lower in weight, so right now we’re wrestling out of our comfort zone. That will pay off down the road.”
Coach said that by the start of January, the team should be at their scratch weight. He’s more concerned about his squad getting into shape and wrestle where they’re at while not worrying about cutting weight.
“We want to give our guys a chance to wrestle that may not otherwise be in there and to get them more experience,” Paulus noted. He also added how this type of regimen provides his wrestlers to focus more on technique and conditioning than just weight.
Seven wrestlers made it into the tournament finals and coach was very pleased with the team’s overall effort, along with their competitive drive for improvement.
Sophomore Elijah Barajas finished second in the 106-pound weight division where he wrestled at last season. “I was happy with my performance, but I have things to work on,” Barajas stated. “I made some mistakes like giving up a first-round takedown in the finals and I shouldn’t have given up. I was just standing still.”
Out on the practice mat, Barajas was working on his escape moves with freshman Alex Fernandez which he, along with his coaches identified as an immediate area for refining his bottom skills.
Junior Anthony Denson was able to get some varsity wrestling experience at 132-pounds, pinning his first two opponents while making it into the semifinals.
“Now that I’ve got that taste of rolling around on the mat, I want to drive myself even more to be successful,” Denson conveyed. “I know what to be prepared for, so I’m going to be training with the big dogs and try to get up there.”
Following the season opening tournament, he’s confident and with the help of his teammates and their drive to achieve, Denson feels he’ll be scoring points for both varsity and JV teams.
“We have quite a plan that we’re drawing up for Moses Lake on Wednesday. They’re not going to know what hit them. They’re going to see all the big guns,” coach amiably expressed. “We’re going to get a lot of kids here making it loud and crazy. It will be a night of wrestling!”
