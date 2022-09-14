POST FALLS, Idaho — The Sunnyside Grizzlies football team lost by only 3 points to the Post Falls Trojans Friday, Sept. 9 with a score of 28-25.
The Trojans started off with a touchdown in the first quarter. Both teams gained one more touchdown in each of the second and third quarters.
In the final quarter of the game the Trojans scored their final touchdown and Sunnyside scored two more touchdowns bring the final score to 28-25.
Brent Maldonado of the grizzlies thru two touchdown passes. Noah McNair, Dom Booth and Rylee Gonzalez each scored a touchdown with Booth scoring two.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies will host the Kennewick Lions this Friday at the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex with kickoff at 7 p.m.
