Grizzly football season recap

Coach Marshall Lobbestael offers guidance to the Grizzly football team during the state playoff game versus the Chiawna Riverhawks, Nov. 12.

 Kennia Perez

The Grizzlies finished their 2022-2023 football season after their first round in the 4A state football playoff seeing a loss to the Chiawana Riverhawks.

The Grizzlies saw an initial loss during their seasons non-district games to Prosser, Post Falls and Kennewick.

