Grizzly football season recap

The Grizzlies finished their 2022-2023 football season after their first round in the 4A state football playoff seeing a loss to the Chiawana Riverhawks.
The Grizzlies saw an initial loss during their seasons non-district games to Prosser, Post Falls and Kennewick.
“For the season that started out 0 and 3, we did a great job of staying focused and shutting out the negativity that comes with losing multiple games. There are things we can improve on as a program, but I'm proud of our players and greatly appreciate the support from the school and our community and I know our players love being a part of the SHS Football program,” Coach Marshall Lobbestael said.
Though the Grizzlies had a rough start to their season they were able to finishes their district matches with five wins and one loss. The Grizzlies won their games against West Valley, Eastmont, Eisenhower, Wenatchee and Davis and saw a loss in their game against Moses Lake.
The Grizzlies later faced Hanford in their cross over games winning to a score of 25-15 in order to make it to their state playoffs where they faced Chiawana.
“I thought our players and coaches responded well to a rough 2nd quarter, but when there is a swing of 4 touchdowns that quick it is tough to fully turn around that momentum, especially in the playoffs. I hope we can analyze and reflect on that game and realize we can play with anyone and make necessary adjustments moving forward,” said coach Lobbestael.
The Grizzlies saw a loss in the first round of their playoff games to a score of 49-20.
Some stats for the season are Noah McNair with an average of 112.3 receiving yards per game, Dominique Booth with an average 93.7 rushing yards, Dante Ramos with an average 7.5 tackles, Julian Chaves with an average 2 sacks with quarterback Brent Maldonado having 237 completed passes and 355 attempt during the 2022 season.
“I do think the offensive and defensive linemen deserve recognition for working hard, sacrificing for the team, and owning their role in our success on offense and defense. Those guys don't show up in the stat line or get their names in the paper as much, but they are the driving force behind our success and I'm proud and appreciate how committed those lineman groups were this season,” said Coach Lobbestael.
