Grizzly girls on three-game winning streak

The Sunnyside Grizzlies basketball teams got off to a good start last week with both the boys and girls beating Kennewick on Tuesday in close contests.
In the girls game, Alyna Ramirez hit a three pointer from the corner with less than five seconds remaining to give the Griz a 64-63 win over the Lions.
Benemi Sanchez led Sunnyside with 25 points and Paris Wilson scored 10.
The girls would go on to build a winning streak of three after victories over West Valley and Davis this past weekend.
Wilson had 27 in a 63-50 win against the Pirates and Sanchez 14.
The girls will be in a tournament at Moses Lake after Christmas before restarting the league season Jan. 7 against Wenatchee.
On the boys side, Brent Maldonado hit four free throws in the final 12 seconds and Kennewick could not get off a desperation three as Sunnyside won 67-64.
The junior, Maldonado, led the Griz with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Noah McNair had 20 points and 9 rebounds.
Unfortunately, they could not sustain the momentum as they fell to West Valley and Davis over the weekend, dropping to 0-3 in Big 9 play.
On Friday against West Valley, just two Grizzlies, Maldonado and McNair, got into double-digit points in a 70-47 loss.
It was a very similar story the following night with McNair scoring 18 and Maldonado 15, but the next highest point scorer had 6 in a defeat to Davis 73-54.
The boys will head to the west side after Christmas for a tournament at Mountlake Terrace. They’ll be on the home court Jan. 7 when they host Wenatchee looking for their first Big 9 win.
