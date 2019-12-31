RICHLAND — Sunnyside varsity girls’ wrestlers displayed a tenacious effort as they continued with their grueling tournament schedule and pressing goal of facing high caliber opponents while taking third place at the Winter Cup on Friday, Dec. 27, at Hanford High School.
There were 300 wrestlers from 49 teams, along with six local area teams competing. Hanford took top honors with 180-points, followed by Toppenish at 170 as they edged out the Grizzlies by a single point.
“We were a couple of points away from winning the tournament even with all of our injuries. I am happy with our third-place finish. I’m still surprised at the effort these girls have every time we wrestle,” coach Dave Mendoza explained.
The team will get a few days off for the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday and then it’s back to working out on the practice mat in preparing for their Big 9 match against Eastmont on Thursday, Jan. 9 and the Kelso Invite on Friday, Jan. 10.
“It’s always good when we have an opportunity to take a little break and get away from the grind that we have every day. Even a couple of days off can be so helpful, physically as well as mentally,” Mendoza conveyed. “I did warn them that they’re really going to have to push to get ready for the Kelso tournament because it’s a big one.”
Senior Lourdes Torres, juniors Jasmine Rodriguez and Riley Guerrero and sophomore Aleyda Rodriguez were out due to injuries suffered from the HammerHead Invite on Saturday, Dec. 21, but that didn’t prevent them from contributing to the team in other key roles.
When sophomore Camila Sandoval wrestled in the 170-pound weight class against Quincy High School senior Brenda Salgado, Torres was seated in the coaches’ section on the mat logging her match progress and keeping a watchful eye on her teammate.
“Even if I can’t practice, I still go because I’m there for my team,” Torres stated. “Wrestling is more a team sport than anything. We become like sisters, we’re family. And at the end of the day, I’m here for my sisters, my coaches and our coaches are here for us. We’ve built a lot together.”
Following Sandoval’s second round match in which she led 5-4 before falling at 3:18. Torres was impressed with how hard her sister had been working out there on the mat and provided the second-year athlete with an immediate analysis of the match.
“It feels really great to be coached by her (Torres), she has so much experience and it means a lot. They’ve already been through everything and know what to expect, it’s just giving you extra help,” Sandoval described.
That extra help paid off in the consolation round and fifth place finish for the aggressively motivated Sandoval, who has only been wrestling for a total of two seasons.
Coach said he was glad to see junior Cheyann Rendon back in the groove by finishing second in the 145-pound division. “… She’s very capable of really doing well in the state tournament.”
Junior Eliza Rodriguez carried forward another impressive showing and finished third. Her only loss was to Hanford High School junior and No.1 ranked Taylor Wilson.
Freshman Alexxus Ramos experienced her first defeat in a 7-2 match with Othello High School senior and No. 1 ranked Emily Mendez.
“Winners have to lose to lose… I almost got her in the second period but in the end she had me. Because she’s a senior and knows a little more,” Ramos soundly expressed.
