SUNNYSIDE — Following their dominating win over Big 9 rival Moses Lake, 75-0, the No. 3 ranked Grizzly girls’ varsity wrestling team which is still not at full strength and according to coach Dave Mendoza, he’s happy with their progress as clearly demonstrated out on the mat Wednesday night.
“We’re ready for the next level of competition to see where we’re at and we know we’re not there, he candidly explained. “We’ll never be there. That’s just our mindset. But, it’s a good spot for us to reinforce that we’re on track.”
Because the team is so young and after their convincing team win, coach doesn’t want them to fall into a false sense of achievement in believing they are already there. He pointed out it’s a long season and teams get stronger as the season progresses.
“So, we’ve just got to stay within ourselves, be humble and know what we’ve got. Be appreciative but at the same time, we’ve got to work harder than everybody else. We have to work harder than everybody else,” Mendoza conveyed.
The program’s foundation is built upon their out working everybody else and being fully prepared to compete in a championship match every time they take the mat. Coach wants athletes who can wrestle, and his training emphasizes that philosophy.
“We can teach the technique part of wrestling but there’s going to be times when somebody is going to have better technique than you and will that athleticism be the neutralizing factor when it happens,” coach stated.
That defining moment was realized by freshman Jocelyn Herrera while wrestling senior Giselle Cervantes in the 130-pound division.
The up and coming wrestler was in the weight room over the summer and worked out hard in accomplishing the program’s physical expectations required of her and was confidently prepared to seize the opportunity in scoring points for the team.
“I felt really excited that I made varsity. I had confidence in myself and knew I could do it,” Herrera acknowledged. “I had to get my mindset and focus on the opponent. I was thinking about the moves, getting everything ready and all the things that I can do while out there on the mat wrestling.”
