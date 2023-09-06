The Sunnyside Grizzly Cross country team traveled to Oregon last week to take part in the Ultimook Race. Grizzlies competed against schools throughout Washington and Oregon in Junior Varsity and Varsity competitions.
“This meet grew by about 25% over last year and featured a ton of talent from Washington and Oregon,” said Coach Jeffery White. “The varsity races featured quite a few state qualifiers and all-state runners from last year, so even if the times don’t look impressive, this really is a top-notch meet.”
This is the first time since 2019 that the Grizzlies will have a returning state qualifier in Junior Andrew Garcia.
Andrew showed improvement in every race last year, working up from the fourth position on the team to the first spot. His time of 16:47 at the Nike Northwest Regional Championship as a sophomore ranks him #7 all-time for Sunnyside.
Also returning this year to the Cross country team is 2022 second place finisher at the district 6 championship meet, Senior Alexzander Osorio.
The girls’ team is currently lead by Junior captain Danari Ceja and senior Anabelle Tovar. The girls’ team is currently made up of eleven freshman and eight sophomores who are all running on the cross country team for the first time.
“A major point of emphasis for the past few years at Sunnyside Cross Country has been to build a team culture that encourages growth and team unity,” said coach White. “This year is different as there are 4 returning Varsity runners (Andrew Garcia, Alex Osorio, Elijah Cisneros, and Caden Condie) and some other great upperclassmen who have stepped up to make a very positive team culture that the new runners have immediately bought into.”
The Grizzlies opened their 2023 season with their race in Ultimook, during this cross country meet racers had to run through a mud pit and river crossing to make it to the finish line. The Grizzlies had 29 athletes present during this year with only 14 grizzlies being present in 2022.
“Fun experiences like this overnight trip make a huge difference in building team culture,” Coach White said. “We aren’t expecting to double our number again next year, but with how much fun the kids had I wouldn’t be surprised to see some more growth next year, too.”
In the junior Varity races the Grizzlies were able to finish third out of the seventeen schools with freshman Xavier Castilleja winning the race by 22 seconds.
“We put all of our 1st year runners in the JV race today, knowing that at least one of them was going to be running Varsity soon,” coach White said. “Xavier showed immediately that this was going to be the only JV race he would ever run as he took control of the entire field within 100m of the race starting.”
For the girls’ the Junior varsity team had three finisher in the top 25, Ceja Tovar and Freshman Kennedy Wise finished in twentieth place, twenty-first place and twenty-second place respectively.
The Grizzlies will be competing at home this week on Saturday, September 9 at South Hill Park.
