EAST WENATCHEE — The Grizzlies Soccer team played against the Eastmont Wildcats on Friday, April 22 in an away game.
The game was lost by Sunnyside in a 2-1 win for Eastmont that was a “fought battle” according to head coach David Guevara.
Sunnyside went into the game with several injuries but has other players stepping up in their place to compete.
The game started slow for Sunnyside as a goal had not been scored in the first half while Eastmont took the lead, 1-0.
The ball started to roll for the Grizzlies in the second half when Kevin Hernandez scored a penalty kick for his team, tying up the game, 1-1.
The game took a turn when Eastmont scored a corner kick to go up 2-1 to win the game.
Although Sunnyside lost by one, both teams had an even number of times to score with 10 shots on goal for each team.
“The game allowed both teams to work on their strengths and weakness and with them taking advantage of two mistakes to put in two goals on us,” said Guevara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.