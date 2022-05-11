Grizzly softball takes Eisenhower

The Sunnyside Grizzlies softball team played against the Eisenhower Cadets for a league game on Wednesday, May 4.
The game went on for six innings in a back-and-forth athletic battle with both teams looking to bolster up their overall team record for the post-season.
The first two innings of the game began with an Eisenhower lead, taking seven runs themselves with the Grizzlies’ only taking two.
Although it was a slow start for Sunnyside, they started to come back from their five-run deficient at the top of the third inning when they scored six more runs to make it an 8-7 game, taking the lead for the first time.
The Grizzlies’ offense didn’t stop there as they extended their lead by the end of the fourth inning making 16 runs compared to Eisenhower’s 10 runs.
The defense for the Grizzlies was able to hold the Cadets to 10 runs for the remainder of the game while enacting a mercy rule by scoring 10 runs over their competitors and stopping the game at six innings.
The score ended 20-10 with the Grizzlies padding on one more win. “They did a good job, there was a ton of energy the whole time and communication,” said Greg Stroh, head coach of the Sunnyside softball team. “This is the kind of game you want to have this late in the season.”
The Sunnyside Grizzlies also had their senior night on Friday when they faced the Moses Lake Chiefs. Several senior athletes were honored for their time on the Sunnyside softball team including, Camila Sandoval, Mya Martinez, Brianna Mendez, Maura Roberts, and Cecilia Stroh.
