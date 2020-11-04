SUNNYSIDE — Feeling like their traditional football season has been taken away from them due to COVID‑19, SHS quarterback Logan Rodriquez stood on the sideline with a pod of six teammates spaced about six feet apart and listened to coaches commands with an audible sense of urgency.
“We need to be ready for whatever happens. We’ve got to make sure we get it all in before it’s gone,” Rodriguez acknowledged after throwing a series of multiple pass routes to receivers while wearing a protective face covering.
The orders being voiced by Varsity Head Coach John Lobbestael and the entire staff were now focused on adhering to a disciplined routine of health protocols during the first day of practice as high school sports and activities restarted since being cancelled on March 13.
“Feels like a normal first day of practice, except for the new health measures,” Lobbestael said. “It was surprising how quickly I forgot how lucky we were, and I just realized, I feel the same way as I always do out here, which is we need to get our work done.”
More than 50 players reported to the initial day of fall practice with their online registration, health screening and sports physical documentation completed on Thursday, Oct. 29. Fall, winter, and spring sports teams will be able to conduct up to 15 training sessions.
The football program takes the offseason extremely serious for conditioning and strength, Lobbestael stressed. “I’m surprised at how good most of them look. There are some guys who definitely took time off and didn’t do anything, but most of them look really, really good.”
Prior to taking the field and being assigned to a training pod, each player had their temperature checked, which was not to exceed 100 degrees. They were also asked again if they had been exposed to COVID-19 within the last 14 days, according to SHS Director of Student Life and Athletics Dave Martinez.
“I’m so excited, activities and athletics is tough to do without the kiddos,” Martinez conveyed. “It’s the best day of the year right now.”
Fall sports teams were scheduled to practice for three consecutive days through Saturday. The fall sports season is to commence on Feb. 17.
“It doesn’t feel right but it’s something,” Rodriguez acknowledged. The junior signal caller said he was throwing during the offseason with all the guys and has continued to play catch with his dad in the backyard, doing whatever he can to get a football in his hands.
“I’m missing it, but I just want the season to get here as soon as it can,” he added.
Winter sports teams began preseason training on Monday-Wednesday, to be followed by spring sports on Thursday-Saturday and the rotation starts over again until Dec. 19.
Once the sports practice curriculum has finished, there will be a week off before the winter season begins on Dec. 28, Martinez confirmed.
SHS freshman will attend a staggered orientation during the week of Dec. 7. The remaining student body is scheduled to begin hybrid learning on Dec. 14.
The athletic director indicated the seasons will consist of a shortened schedule of games with limited attendance in accordance with WIAA, Big 9 Athletics, and Yakima Health District guidelines. A specific plan is currently being developed as officials expect to be able to review and approve the recommendations within the next couple of weeks, Martinez indicated.
As the pumpkin colored sun descended behind the scoreboard at Clem Senn Field on Thursday, the first COVID-19 athletics practice was now a part of the Grizzly playbook.
“Right now, I don’t just feel lucky anymore to be out here,” Lobbestael stated. “I told my coaches; I’m never going to be madder about wasting time than I would be right now because we just don’t have any.”
