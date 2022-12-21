YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ swim team held their meet on Thursday, Dec. 15 against the Eastmont wildcats, Sunnyside lost to a score of 96-39.

“We had a great meet last night! We had 4 boys compete in varsity events and we saw big improvements across the board” Coach Jeffery White said “While there were many teams in attendance, the only one that concerned us was Eastmont. Eastmont had 10 boys competing, so mathematically it was impossible for us to win.”

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.