YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ swim team held their meet on Thursday, Dec. 15 against the Eastmont wildcats, Sunnyside lost to a score of 96-39.
“We had a great meet last night! We had 4 boys compete in varsity events and we saw big improvements across the board” Coach Jeffery White said “While there were many teams in attendance, the only one that concerned us was Eastmont. Eastmont had 10 boys competing, so mathematically it was impossible for us to win.”
Scoring in swim gives an unfair advantage to large team, with scoring going 5 deep in individual events and 3 deep in relays. Though the Grizzlies didn’t have many members in their team they were able to place well in events they competed in.
For the 50 freestyle Elijah Wise was able to place first with a time of 29.69 with Alexzander Osorio placing in third with a time of 39.01 and Emmanuel Soriano finishing in fourth with 41.26. The Grizzlies were able to outpace the wild cats in this event with a score of 11-5
For the 100 freestyle Ian Anderson finished in first with a time of 1:09.93 with Osorio finishing in fourth with a time of 1:30.22 one second slower than third and Soriano finishing in sixth with a time of 1:42.76. Eastmont was able to pull ahead during this matchup finish with a score of 9-7.
Wise, Anderson and Osorio teamed up or two of the relays those being the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle. Wise, Anderson and Osorio were able to finish in first for both races with a time of 2:21.14 for the 200 and a time of 5:54.76 for the 400. Sunnyside was able to win this match up against Eastmont with a score of 16-5 due to Eastmont losing points because of an early take off by one member.
Anderson and wise finished off the program for the Grizzlies with the 100 breaststroke race, Anderson was able to finish in third with a time of 1:30.24 with wise following closely at a time of 1:33.46. Eastmont was able pull ahead in points finishing the event at a score of 10-5.
“I’m really proud of our boys. Due to a number of unusual circumstances, we’ve only had 4 days in the water so far this season and will only get 3-4 days a week from here on out. To be as competitive as we are shows how hard they’ve been working out of the water and how coachable they are,” said Coach White "I’ve seen tremendous improvement from each of them every time they’ve swam. A big challenge that we have ahead of us is learning the specialty strokes better so we can spread our talent out a bit more which will help us be more competitive in the team score.”
Sunnyside boys’ swim team will compete in their next meet on Thursday, January 5 against Davis and Eisenhower.
Kennia Perez
