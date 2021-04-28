YAKIMA — The Sunnyside High School track and field team breezed onto Chuck Millard Track and Clasen Field to challenge themselves during a wide array of running, jumping, and throwing events while competing against West Valley for the second time in a five-day span on Thursday, April 22.
“There’s a lot, a lot, a lot of new kids that are showing some promise. And yeah, it’s so much fun to get them into the events and see what they can do. So far, there’s been a great deal of pleasant surprises,” SHS Head Coach Dustin Crowe exclaimed.
The young Grizzlies are participating in a variety of new events and posting impressive marks which has the coaching staff feeling ecstatic with the progress they’re making.
“Looking at the marks from the last few meets, I’ve been really impressed with some of the marks from the field events as well,” Crowe acknowledged. In some of the jumping events, I was like wow! I’m impressed because we really hadn’t gotten a good chance to tackle a lot of those field events before the season began.”
SHS junior Kain Robledo decided at the start of the spring sport season to learn how to throw the javelin. On his fourth and final throw, Robledo, who also competes in the long jump, set a personal record of 132 feet, seven inches and earned second-place.
When asked about where the Grizzlies’ javelin success came from, he promptly responded, “thanks to the weight room and working out.”
First year throwing coach Jennifer Fleck has the girls and boys squad on the rise and exhibited her vigorous support for his notable achievement. “I knew he could throw the javelin and told him you’re a javelin thrower,” she stated.
“In track, it’s all about throwing your personal best or personal record because you can’t always control who you compete against, but you can control yourself. So, you always want to be competing against yourself,” Crowe explained.
He noted, “Kain had a personal record and should be happy about that. I’ve also been impressed with him in the jumping events and he’s a really cool kid too. That’s the best part. I just think Sunnyside as a whole, we have a lot of really cool kids and they’re just fun to work with and be around.”
SHS junior Anna Frank finished second in the girl’s javelin with a throw of 79 feet. Sophomore Jocelyn Herrera notched 67 feet, four inches and placed sixth.
In the girl’s discus, SHS junior Erica Torres dominated the event and won with a throw of 113 feet, three inches. Frank took third with 81 feet, two inches.
SHS freshman Aaron Martinez was the Grizzly boys highest finisher in the discus and placed 10th, 65 feet, seven inches.
Four SHS girls placed in the top five for the shot put. Frank won the event with a throw of 26 feet, seven inches; sophomore Jenny Lopez placed third, 23 feet, 10.5 inches; freshman Madalynne Butler, fourth, 23 feet, seven and one-half inches; Herrera, fifth, 21 feet, one and three-quarter inches.
SHS senior Guadalupe Cardenas was the boys highest shot put finisher and placed sixth with 67 feet, eight inches.
The boys high jump featured four Grizzlies in the six spots with sophomore Aiden Cazares tied for first place, five feet, six inches; Robledo, fourth, five feet, two inches; senior Reece Davis, fifth, five feet; junior Mason LaPierre, sixth, four feet, 10 inches.
SHS junior Paris Wilson finished tied for third at four feet in the girls high jump. Wilson also ran both the 100 and 200m dashes and earned fourth and third with times of 14.46 and 30.55.
In the boys long jump, LaPierre placed fifth, 16 feet, seven and three-quarters and Davis sixth, 16 feet, three inches. Davis ran the 100m dash and placed third in 11.82.
SHS junior Alaina Morgan won the girls long jump event at 15 feet, four inches, who sprang into action on the track and finished on top in the 300m low hurdles in 53.04.
“It’s really nice to be able to comeback having that year off and to be able to continue working on my speed and technique because not everybody has that opportunity. I thought that if I made it a priority, I could get ahead,” Morgan reported after winning the hurdle race.
The two-sport athlete feels she isn’t losing any momentum during the demanding race, despite being completely burned out at the end. “It’s really good to like excel in the event because the 300 hurdles is one of the hardest events in track,” she conveyed.
Coach Crowe said he believed Morgan would continue to make confident strides in the hurdles and is happy to see her dedicated commitment is paying off.
SHS senior Essence Cazares and sophomore Emma Heeringa ran first and second with 18.79 and 20.97 times in the girls 100m hurdles.They also finished second and third in the 300m low hurdles in 58.55 and 1:02.07.
SHS sophomore Alexxus Ramos won the girls 200m in 29.64 and placed second in the 100m dash at 14.14.
In the boys 200m, freshman Gage Newhouse ran second at 25.55 followed in order from third through eighth by Cazares, 29.69; freshman Pedro Cardenas, 25.85; junior Mason LaPierre, 26.02; senior Miguel Sanchez, 26.24; Martinez, 26.50; sophomore Dominque Booth, 28.85.
SHS junior Haley Rodriguez ran second in the girls 400m with 1:15.67.
In the boys 3200m, SHS senior Reid Weaver ran second and junior Jason Jalifi third in 11:07:85 and 11:12.40.
For the complete online results of the Sunnyside at West Valley meet, visit: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/420215/info.
