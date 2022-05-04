The Sunnyside High School Track and Field team hosted a track meet on Thursday, April 28.
The team’s 21 seniors were honored as a part of Senior Night, an event where seniors are commemorated for their athletic careers at SHS.
“We are very proud of our 21 seniors. They’ve been through a lot over the past three years,” said head coach Jeffrey White, who explains the hardships of the pandemic and unforeseen events that took place over the senior’s time being an athlete. “For everything they’ve gone through, they are still incredibly positive, good teammates, great competitors, and we will miss them greatly next year.”
Aside from Sunnyside, participants at the meet include the West Valley Rams and the Wenatchee Panthers who White calls “Two of the best schools in the district.”
Thirty-eight personal bests were achieved as White explains how these opponents always bring out the best in their team through competitive prowess.
Notable achievements of first and second place can be attributed to the following athletes: Kati Escorcia placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.14 seconds; Myles Newhouse placed first in the 200-meter with a 23.01 second time; Max Garcia-Pinon places second in the 400-meter with a 53.40 second time; Carlos Ramos places second in both the 110-meter hurdles running it in 17.45 seconds and 300-kilometer hurdles in 45.88 seconds; Alaina Morgan places second in the 100-meter hurdles finishing in 17.54 seconds; Anna Frank placed second in discus throwing 89’ 5 inches.
Additionally, the boys 4x400-meter relay of Garcia-Pinon, Dakotah Lewis, Ralphie Guerrero, and Newhouse knocked off the top-ranked Wenatchee relay team to win first place in a “commanding performance,” according to White. The distance between first and second place was a whole four seconds with the winning team running the event in 3:34 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.